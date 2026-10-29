Towns ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 133-127 win over the Bulls.

Towns couldn't hit the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game, but it was still a solid showing overall. The 30-year-old has now finished with a double-double in each of his first five appearances of the 2026-27 campaign, though turnovers have been an issue. Towns did exit the game briefly after suffering a left wrist injury in the first quarter. While he managed to return and finish the contest, there's a chance he'll appear on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Philadelphia.