Towns ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to Philadelphia.

Towns suffered a sprained wrist in Wednesday's victory over Chicago and carried an injury designation heading into this contest. However, he was cleared to suit up for the Knicks' first game of NBA Cup group play. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick played well, finishing the night with his sixth double-double in as many games while remaining efficient shooting the ball. In six regular-season appearances in the 2026-27 campaign thus far, Towns has averaged 21.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 31.7 minutes per outing. He has also shot 41.4 percent from downtown.