Robinson is not in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Raptors on Tuesday.

Robinson started in the Knicks' win over the Magic on Sunday, but he'll come off the bench for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal after Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) was cleared to play. Over his last five outings, Robinson has averaged 3.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 18.6 minutes per game.