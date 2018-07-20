Beasley agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers on Friday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley had a career resurgence last season with the Knicks, with his 22.3 minutes per game being his biggest role since 2011-12. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep. However, in joining LA, it's unclear if he'll be able to maintain the same usage, as he plays the same position(s) as LeBron James, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.