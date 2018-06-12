London Perrantes: Waived by Cavs
Perrantes was waived by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Perrantes was an undrafted rookie in 2017 out of Virginia, who initially signed with the Spurs following Summer League, but was waived about a month and a half afterward. He was then picked up by the Cavs on a two-way deal in mid-October. With Cleveland, he appeared in 14 games, racking up seven points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 66 total minutes. He'll likely go through Summer League once more with the hope of being picked up by another franchise.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....