Perrantes was waived by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Perrantes was an undrafted rookie in 2017 out of Virginia, who initially signed with the Spurs following Summer League, but was waived about a month and a half afterward. He was then picked up by the Cavs on a two-way deal in mid-October. With Cleveland, he appeared in 14 games, racking up seven points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 66 total minutes. He'll likely go through Summer League once more with the hope of being picked up by another franchise.