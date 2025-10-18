MarJon Beauchamp: Waived by 76ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 76ers waived Beauchamp on Saturday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This was an expected move by the 76ers, clearing the way for Beauchamp to join the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.
