Doncic finished Tuesday's 124-122 loss to the Pacers with 39 points (14-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes.

Doncic had failed to reach 30 points in his previous two games. With 39 points Tuesday, Doncic still hasn't had a stretch of three games without a 30-point performance. The Pacers, who rank 24th in the NBA in defensive rating, were the perfect remedy for Doncic. The NBA's leading scorer dominated in the paint, where he made 10 of 13 shots. However, the Mavericks did not get Doncic a touch with a chance to win the game in the final 10 seconds, as Kyrie Irving took the last shot. Dallas is now 1-5 with Irving and Doncic in the lineup.