Doncic (back) posted 31 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in the Mavericks' 113-108 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.

The rookie came into the contest questionable with his back injury, but one wouldn't have known it judging by his play. Doncic checked in only behind DeAndre Jordan in terms of minutes played, and he racked up a career-high point total in the process. The 19-year-old also drained four threes for the second time in the last three contests while clearing the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four overall. Doncic has been as good as advertised over the first seven games of his career, with Monday's production pushing his season averages to 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 35.0 minutes.