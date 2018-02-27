Nets' Caris LeVert: Chips in six points in Monday's return
LeVert scored six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding four assists and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-87 win over the Bulls.
He returned to action after missing five games with a knee injury, but LeVert wasn't able to find the form he flashed earlier in the season. He should quickly regain a prominent role on the Nets' second unit, but his best stretch came when D'Angelo Russell was still sidelined, and with extra mouths to feed in the offense, LeVert could find it difficult to maintain his double-digit scoring average down the stretch.
