Clowney amassed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to Boston.

Clowney made his lone field-goal attempt but was otherwise quiet offensively, attempting just one shot despite playing 24 minutes. The 22-year-old forward did contribute two blocks, matching his total from his previous three appearances combined. Clowney has averaged just 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds through four games, limiting his fantasy appeal despite a relatively steady role in Brooklyn's rotation.