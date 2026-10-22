Clowney logged nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Clowney was perfect from the field but attempted only three shots, highlighting his limited offensive involvement in Brooklyn's season opener. Still, his nine points were the third-best mark on the team behind Julius Randle (33) and Michael Porter (26). His move to a reserve role after starting in 60 of his 66 appearances in 2025-26 also raises questions about his fantasy outlook, particularly with Randle and Porter occupying prominent frontcourt roles. Unless Clowney earns additional minutes or becomes more involved offensively, his production could remain inconsistent despite his ability to contribute off the bench.