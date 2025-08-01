Council and the Nets agreed to a one-year contract on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Council, who was recently let go by the 76ers, enters into a pretty good situation for his development with the Nets in the early stages of a rebuild. Council amassed 105 career regular-season appearances with the 76ers over the past two seasons with averages of 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 40.2 percent shooting from the field.