Jackson logged 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Warriors.

Jackson impressed in his second straight start, putting up season highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He shot the basketball with efficiency and also led his team in assists on the way to his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Opportunities should continue to be there for Jackson until Andrew Nembard (shoulder) is ready to return from injury.