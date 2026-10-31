Jackson contributed 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 145-125 loss to Miami.

The 24 points led the Pacers on the night, and the performance fell one point shy of the career high he set Nov. 1, 2025 against the Warriors. Jackson came into the night having scored just 25 total points in his first five games of the season, but with Indiana's backcourt shredded by injuries to Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and others, Jackson should continue seeing an elevated role in the short term. On the season, the fifth-year guard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.2 steals in 19.3 minutes.