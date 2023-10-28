Vassell closed with 25 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 126-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

The Spurs have played two games this season, and Vassell has led the team in scoring both times while reaching the 20-point mark in both contests. The efficiency stands out as well, and while Vassell could have a tough time maintaining these numbers over a prolonged stretch, he has made 53.3 percent of his field goals thus far (16-for-30 FG).