Vassell provided seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

Vassell drew the start and played the fourth-most minutes for San Antonio, but he struggled to find his rhythm offensively. The veteran wing went scoreless from beyond the arc on three of his four attempts and failed to record a defensive statistic. With Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox all playing prominent offensive roles, Vassell may face increased competition for shot attempts this season.