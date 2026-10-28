Vassell supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 win over the Kings.

Vassell stuffed the stat sheet in just 24 minutes of action, as he finished with a team-high eight assists in the lopsided victory. He's now had at least six dimes in two consecutive games, showing improved playmaking chops for the 2-2 Spurs. With Tobias Harris (calf) still working towards his season debut, Vassell should continue operating as the starting power forward.