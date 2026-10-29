Vassell racked up 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime win over Utah.

Vassell overcame a slow start, scoring 17 of his 21 points after halftime to help San Antonio erase an 11-point deficit. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, the veteran wing contributed three steals while logging a season-high 38 minutes. His substantial playing time and scoring involvement remain encouraging for his fantasy outlook.