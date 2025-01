Sochan (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Sochan has missed the past five games due to what the team is labeling a bilateral lumbar spine bone bruise, but with three days off since the Spurs' last game Sunday in Miami, the third-year forward may be ready to play in Thursday's contest in Paris. If available Thursday, Sochan could be eased back into the fold in a bench role and might have his minutes managed.