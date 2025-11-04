site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Dillon Brooks: Remaining out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Brooks (groin) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Brooks hasn't suited up since Oct. 25 while dealing with a right groin injury. Expect Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn to see plenty of opportunities until Brooks can make his return to the court.
