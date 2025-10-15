Suns' Grayson Allen: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Allen will sit out the Suns' preseason finale, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in the team's regular-season opener against the Kings on Oct. 22. Koby Brea, Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler are candidates for a bump in minutes with Allen, Devin Booker (rest) and Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined Tuesday.
More News
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Knocks down three triples vs. LAL•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Scores 20 in regular-season finale•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Moves to starting role•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Posts 12 points in loss•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Scores 15 points vs. New York•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Not starting Friday•