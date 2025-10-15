Allen (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen will sit out the Suns' preseason finale, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in the team's regular-season opener against the Kings on Oct. 22. Koby Brea, Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler are candidates for a bump in minutes with Allen, Devin Booker (rest) and Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined Tuesday.