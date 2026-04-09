Suns' Khaman Maluach: Making first career start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maluach will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Maluach will get the starting nod for the first time in his NBA career. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 11.0 minutes per game across his last 10 appearances, though he'll likely see increased minutes Wednesday.
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