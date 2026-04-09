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Maluach will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Maluach will get the starting nod for the first time in his NBA career. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 11.0 minutes per game across his last 10 appearances, though he'll likely see increased minutes Wednesday.

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