Maluach finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason loss to Utah.

Maluach had another subpar scoring effort, though he recorded a block for the third consecutive game while securing his second double-digit rebounding performance of the preseason. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined indefinitely, Maluach will come off the bench behind Oso Ighodaro, at least to begin the 2026-27 campaign. The 20-year-old could also start if Ighodaro gets injured or doesn't play well.