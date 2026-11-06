Maluach closed with eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 win over Orlando.

Maluach made the most of his opportunities, shooting efficiently while tying for the team lead in steals. The young center logged nearly as much playing time as starter Oso Ighodaro, who finished with just two points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. Maluach's encouraging performance could help him earn additional opportunities, though his reserve role limits his immediate fantasy appeal.