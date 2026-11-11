Maluach closed with 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 victory over the Clippers.

Maluach was efficient off the bench, though five personal fouls and a lack of defensive stats capped his overall line. He has come off the bench since Oso Ighodaro moved into the starting lineup last week, but the two continue to split center minutes in what is shaping up to be a timeshare. That limits Maluach's ceiling for now, but he has more upside than Ighodaro and is worth holding in deeper leagues, particularly for those seeking traditional big-man numbers.