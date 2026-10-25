Maluach logged nine points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-122 victory over the Warriors.

Maluach fell just short of a double-double while also adding three combined steals and blocks. With Oso Ighodaro (oblique) sidelined, Maluach is basically the last man standing when it comes to center minutes. Seen as a potential breakout candidate this season, it's clear that the path forward is going to be a bumpy one. With that said, there is certainly enough upside to warrant holding in most leagues, particularly for those needing traditional big-man numbers.