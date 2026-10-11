Maluach closed with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the Spurs.

Maluach moved into the starting lineup, replacing Oso Ighodaro, who shifted back to the bench. The move worked wonders for Maluach, allowing him to put up easily his best game of the preseason. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined indefinitely, both Maluach and Ighodaro have a chance to carve out meaningful roles. Even if he does come off the bench, it appears as though Maluach is the player fantasy managers will want to be targeting in drafts, likely in the 100 range.