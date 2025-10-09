Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Getting chance with starters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo is starting Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks.
DiVincenzo will get a chance to redeem himself after being held to three points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in nine minutes off the bench during Tuesday's exhibition against Indiana. He started Saturday's preseason opener, finishing with eight points and six assists in 12 minutes.
