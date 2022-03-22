Towns closed Monday's 110-108 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes.

Towns was questionable for the contest due to a bruised right forearm, but he was able to play and ended up logging a team-high 38 minutes. The All-Star center led Minnesota in scoring and tied for the team lead in rebounds, though Dallas managed to pull out the narrow win. This was a bit of a down performance for Towns after he earned recognition as the Western Conference Player of the Week for a dominant three-game stretch, but he continues to rank among the most productive and reliable big men in the league.