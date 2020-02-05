Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Traded to Timberwolves
Beasley is being trading to the Timberwolves as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Beasley will head to Minnesota along with Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Jarred Vanderbilt in a blockbluster deal that will send Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston, Clint Capela and Nene to Atlanta, and Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop and Shabazz Napier to Denver. Beasley will likely come off the bench behind Andrew Wiggins in his new home. He is averaging 7.8 points, 1.8 rebound and 1.2 assists across 18 minutes a game through 40 contests this season.
