Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
The second-year pro hasn't played since Christmas Day while recovering from a left foot strain. Shannon's next chance to play is Monday in a rematch with Memphis, but there is no established timeline for his return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Remains without timetable•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Lacks timeline for return•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Remaining out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out for Saturday•