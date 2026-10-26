Shannon closed with 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 victory over the Raptors.

Shannon made the most of what ended up being a blowout win, scoring double digits for the third straight game to begin the season. In three appearances, he has averaged 12.7 points and 2.3 three-pointers, providing Minnesota with worthwhile contributions. Anyone in deeper formats could do worse, given the fact his role appears relatively secure.