Curry finished Thursday's 121-115 win over the Magic with 56 points (16-25 FG, 12-19 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Curry and the Warriors got off to a slow start Thursday and found themselves down by as many as 17 points, but the two-time MVP seemingly swung the momentum back to Golden State's way when he nailed a 55-foot buzzer beater at the end of the first half. Curry proceeded to score 22 points in the third quarter, and his heroics down the stretch helped the Warriors come away with the road win. He knocked down a season-high 12 three-pointers for the third time of his career, which ties former teammate Klay Thompson for most in NBA history. It was also the 14th time in Curry's career that he has scored 50-plus points in a game, which is tied for seventh-most in NBA history with Rick Barry and LeBron James. Curry and the Warriors are now on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend it to six against the 76ers on Saturday.