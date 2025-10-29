Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Questionable with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle.
Bagley is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. The veteran big man's potential absence would open the door for Tristan Vukcevic to have the backup center role all to himself behind starter Alex Sarr.
