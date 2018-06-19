2018 Outlook: Ryan Izzo

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Izzo, TE, Patriots

The Patriots drafted rookie tight end Ryan Izzo in the seventh round from Florida State, but he's not expected to make much of an impact in 2018. Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Troy Niklas top the depth chart, and Izzo will likely compete with Jacob Hollister for a roster spot. Keep an eye on Izzo's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...