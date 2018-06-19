2018 Outlook: Saints DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Saints DST
Is the Saints DST legit? After years of being a Fantasy non-factor, the defense marched out of 2017 with 42 sacks, 20 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and four total touchdowns (three on defense). A beefed-up secondary and a monster year from Cameron Jordan were major factors, and should be again. The team moved way up in the 2018 draft for pass rusher Marcus Davenport, who could make their defense even more dangerous. The Saints drew a tough schedule but open the season with back-to-back home games against the Buccaneers and Browns, so there could be some early-season success. At the very least they should be in position to create takeaways and get sacks from week to week. The Saints DST is worth one of your last two picks on Draft Day.
