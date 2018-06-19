2018 Outlook: Will Dissly

2018 fantasy player outlook for Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks

The Seahawks selected rookie tight end Will Dissly in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Washington, and he's expected to compete for the No. 2 tight end job behind Ed Dickson. Nick Vannett will also be a factor, but Dissly could carve out a role for himself in his rookie campaign. And after Seattle just lost Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson as free agents, the Seahawks have to replace 72 catches for 673 yards and 14 touchdowns on 120 targets from their production last season. Keep an eye on Dissly's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Dissly is only worth a late-round flier.

