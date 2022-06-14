Could Dillon be the best breakout running back in Fantasy drafts? We know he's not atop the Packers RB depth chart, but we also know he can be effective even if he's splitting reps with the guy who is. That guy, Aaron Jones, played less than 50% of the Packers' snaps in four games last season. In those four, Dillon had 15-plus PPR points three times and averaged 17.2 in those games. This doesn't include the 15-point game he had in Week 11 when Jones was out, nor the seven-point session he had playing half of Week 18. Point is, Dillon proved to be very capable when he had a legitimate split with Jones. That's the scenario he's facing this fall. Aggressive drafters might target Dillon starting in Round 6, but it could be too soon to take a back who knowingly won't see a large workload unless Jones gets hurt. You'll do fine if you get Dillon a round later.