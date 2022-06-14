Fuller remains a free agent at the time of publication, and hopefully he signs with a team where he can maximize his Fantasy value this year. It's been a while since Fuller was a starting Fantasy option, which was Week 12 of the 2020 campaign. Then came a six-game suspension and 15 missed games in 2021 due to injuries, and you might have forgotten about Fuller. He needs to sign with a team first before Fantasy managers can consider drafting him in most formats, but he does have the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the right scenario. Continue to monitor what happens with Fuller, and he could be worth a mid-round pick in all leagues. For now, even unsigned, you might take a late-round flier on Fuller in deeper formats with the hope he can regain his 2020 form when he averaged a career-best 17.1 PPR points per game. In six seasons in the NFL, Fuller has three years with at least 12.2 PPR points per game, and when healthy, he can still be a difference maker.