When I sat down to start writing this second edition of sleepers for 2024, my initial list had 35 names.

And I decided: I'm going to give you every single one. This is the first time in my 20-some-odd years of writing about Fantasy that I'll have ever given this many sleepers. And yes, I know I'm old.

Every player has a CBS offseason ADP of 100.0 or later.

I'm going to split the names up, first by position, then by category. And I know it'll be tough to read through thirty-five blurbs of why someone's a sleeper, so I am making a promise to you that only the ones I really love will get a lot of words. The rest? Minimal words. I'll give a name, I'll give a sentence (or two, I can't help myself) and you'll get the basic gist of why a guy is a sleeper.

As we get closer to the regular season I'll provide a much shorter list of deep sleepers including the one guy I'm going to take in every single draft. Last year was Jaylen Warren, who wasn't bad but not amazing. I want amazing.

Maybe that player is among the 35 below.

Players are listed in order by their CBS offseason PPR Average Draft Position as of June 27.

Quarterbacks

Top sleeper

In his last year at LSU, Daniels averaged 27.3 pass attempts per game, 11.7 yards per pass attempt, a touchdown pass every 8.2 pass attempts, 11.3 rush attempts per game, 8.4 yards per rush and a rushing touchdown every 13.5 attempts. No one else in this draft class has as much upside for Fantasy as Daniels, who lands in a Kliff Kingsbury offense that figures to be much more spread-scheme focused than anything else. If he can translate his passing skills to the pros and stay healthy, he should be outstanding.

CBS offseason ADP: 101.0

I'd take him: Round 9-10

Sleepers by ADP

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 69.3 YDs 4624 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

No quarterback with the arsenal Tagovailoa has should be passed over with a pick after 100th overall. He averaged 23.7 points per game in his first eight last year, then his O-line fell apart. I love his first two matchups against the Jaguars and Bills (yes, really).

CBS offseason ADP: 108.9

I'd take him: Round 9-10

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 4280 TD 31 INT 11 YD/Att 9.64 View Profile

This guy has hit at least 20 Fantasy points in 68% of his regular-season games with some 25-plus-point bombs mixed in. His receiving corps got deeper this offseason and the offense is one of the best-schemed units in the league. The Niners' early-season schedule is awesome after Week 1.

CBS offseason ADP: 112

I'd take him: Round 9-10 (ahead of Tagovailoa)

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 65.1 YDs 3134 TD 20 INT 7 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

No one is denying his talent, everyone is worried about his volume. Would you believe Herbert had a better success rate of getting 20-plus Fantasy points in his full games with under 35 pass attempts (68%) than 35-plus attempts (60%)? He'll just have less upside if he's not throwing a ton, which matters, but a late-rounder with this kind of pedigree and a safe floor should be chased, not reviled.

CBS offseason ADP: 116.4

I'd take him: Round 12-plus

Deep sleepers

Will Levis, Titans: Great receiving corps and a new playcaller could lead to some outrageous results.

Taysom Hill, Saints: Listed as a quarterback but not really one, Hill figures to remain involved in the offense. Excellent fallback option in Superflex/two-QB.

Running backs

Top sleeper

Gus Edwards LAC • RB • #4 Att 198 Yds 810 TD 13 FL 2 View Profile

If you're going to trust a 29-year-old running back, trust the one who's in a run-first offense behind a much-improved offensive line with a familiar playcaller. Go with the running back who's only had 753 career carries (playoffs included) and has delivered modest rushing efficiency throughout his career. Take the running back that scored 13 touchdowns last year and is best suited to keep the goal-line role considering his competition for work is an oft-injured rusher coming back from an Achilles (J.K. Dobbins) and a day three rookie pick (Kimani Vidal). You could always take one of those other runners as a handcuff late also.

CBS offseason ADP: 104.1

I'd take him: Round 8

Sleepers by ADP

I continue to be enamored with Corum's fit in the Rams offense and have begun worrying about Kyren Williams' grip on a heavy workload. Corum can't be drafted as a must-start Fantasy rusher and probably needs Williams to miss time in order to be really good, but Williams has dealt with injuries since entering the league.

CBS offseason ADP: 106.1

I'd take him: Round 9

Chase Brown CIN • RB • #30 Att 44 Yds 179 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Zack Moss has been a more explosive version of Joe Mixon. On limited touches last season, Brown was more explosive than Moss. He's a well-balanced runner with some juice in his cuts. A good preseason could put Brown in great position to lead the Bengals backfield and become a 15-plus PPR Fantasy back.

CBS offseason ADP: 114.3

I'd take him: Round 9 (ahead of Corum)

Ty Chandler MIN • RB • #32 Att 102 Yds 461 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Chandler will begin the year behind Aaron Jones on the depth chart but should still see some action from week to week. He would step into a big role when Jones misses time (that's happened three of the past four seasons). Be on the lookout from quotes from coach Kevin O'Connell, who has stressed consistency from Chandler in the past -- if O'Connell stops mentioning that, Chandler could be close to a bigger role.

CBS offseason ADP: 133.0

I'd take him: Round 10-11

Deep sleepers

Kendre Miller, Saints: A talented second-year back, Miller will fight for the No. 2 RB role in camp but would jump to the starting role if Kamara holds out or misses time.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants: Receiver-turned-running back could emerge quickly as a passing-downs option for the Giants. I worry about his potential as a primary back but he's got potential as a cheap PPR source (like Tyjae Spears last year).

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers: Averaged 12.5 PPR points per game in his last 12 of 2023, all as the Panthers starter. Figures to stay involved in Carolina's new offense even when Jonathon Brooks gets cleared, but any delay in Brooks' recovery from a torn ACL will put more on Hubbard's plate. He's a Zero-RB target.

Kimani Vidal, Chargers: I really like Edwards, but Vidal is the younger rusher on the Chargers roster and he's got a terrific profile for that run scheme. Expect him to get a shot toward the back half of the 2024 season once he gets up to speed with the NFL game.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos: While I don't see a path to McLaughlin being a full-time workhorse for Denver, I do think he carries the potential to be part of a two-headed backfield, potentially for the entire season. His offseason ADP of 153.9 will not last.

Audric Estime, Broncos: This rookie's potential to claim a role in Denver took a hit when he underwent arthroscopic surgery, but assuming he heals up, he could threaten Javonte Williams' workload.

Dylan Laube, Raiders: Loved this passing-downs prospect at the Senior Bowl, love the landing spot in Las Vegas where the competition for playing time is not at all scary. I hope the Raiders find ways to get Laube the ball in space every week.

Wide receivers

Top sleepers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 93 REC 63 REC YDs 628 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

A deep dive into new Seattle playcaller Ryan Grubb's offenses pointed me to Smith-Njigba. All of Grubb's offenses at Washington and Fresno State were pass-leaning, receivers dominated target share, and half of the receiver target share reliably went to whoever lined up in the slot. Smith-Njigba is best suited for that role and was even shouted-out by Grubb for his route-running and ability to get open in one-on-one matchups. I think he can have a good year -- enough to be a top-30 type of Fantasy receiver -- then really break out in 2025 when the Seahawks feature him more.

CBS offseason ADP: 104.8

I'd take him: Round 8

Khalil Shakir BUF • WR • #10 TAR 45 REC 39 REC YDs 611 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

One of my favorite sleepers, Shakir led his teammates in touchdowns (three), catch rate (83.3%) and explosive plays (eight) while also manning the slot more than anyone else in the nine games Joe Brady called plays in (playoffs included). He was second-best in yards per target (12.2) and red-zone targets (four). He was third-best in targets per game (4.0) and receptions per game (3.3) behind Stefon Diggs, who is no longer on the team, and Dalton Kincaid. If no one else in the Bills passing game steps up, Shakir will use his crafty skill-set to lead Buffalo's pass offense.

CBS offseason ADP: 129.0

I'd take him: Round 9-10

Sleepers by ADP

The guy is an outstanding receiver in a tough situation, so I worry about just how much upside Odunze has. But we've seen rookies relegate veterans to smaller roles before, and Odunze is more than capable of earning a larger role in the Chicago offense. I thought he had good chemistry with Caleb Williams in minicamp, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told me he's already tackled the mental side of the playbook.

CBS offseason ADP: 100.0

I'd take him: Round 9

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 96 REC 59 REC YDs 674 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Christian Watson and Jayden Reed will get snagged before Doubs, but Doubs has been a pretty solid receiver for the Packers and could see a more defined role in his third season.

CBS offseason ADP: 124.1

I'd take him: Round 11

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 122 REC 79 REC YDs 894 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

It's insane that Lockett has fallen this far. He led Seattle in targets and receptions last season and, if you read the part about Smith-Njigba, should still see plenty of targets this fall. Everyone who drafts him gets all of the upside with none of the risk.

CBS offseason ADP: 126.0

I'd take him: Round 10-11

Rashid Shaheed NO • WR • #22 TAR 75 REC 46 REC YDs 719 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Shaheed looks like the No. 2 target-getter in New Orleans behind Chris Olave. He's got speed like Olave and would improve on his 10.0 PPR average last season if he saw a volume increase. The new offense there suits him well.

CBS offseason ADP: 147.0

I'd take him: Round 11

Josh Palmer LAC • WR • #5 TAR 61 REC 38 REC YDs 581 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Look, somebody's going to have to catch the ball in L.A. this year. Ladd McConkey will develop into a terrific option but Palmer's got the experience with Herbert and won't have to do much to outperform everyone else on the Chargers roster. Expect him to be an every-down player and thus a ridiculous draft value.

CBS offseason ADP: 159.9

I'd take him: Round 11

Deep sleepers

Curtis Samuel, Bills: He's got experience working with Joe Brady and can work in a bunch of roles -- motion receiver, slot receiver, short-area target, etc. He can also rush the ball. If the Bills want a player who can produce after the catch, Samuel can deliver.

Roman Wilson, Steelers: If Pittsburgh doesn't trade for another wideout, Wilson can act as their No. 2 across from George Pickens. He's a terrific route runner with great hands, very good speed and plenty of big-game experience.

Troy Franklin, Broncos: Denver has a lot of receivers with incomplete skill-sets. Franklin offers height and speed and already has built-in experience with quarterback Bo Nix. It wouldn't surprise me if Franklin finished second (or first) in targets for the Broncos.

Demario Douglas, Patriots: No one is locked into a role in the Patriots offense, so why not throw a dart at a shifty short-area slot-type who received rave reviews in minicamp?

Malachi Corley, Jets: Corley is a fun receiver -- stocky, strong and quick. If he lands the slot role out of training camp for the Jets then he could flirt with as many as 60 catches this season.

Luke McCaffrey, Commanders: McCaffrey has the athleticism to do anything for the offense, and it sounds like the Commanders coaching staff figured that out quickly in minicamp. A role could emerge really quickly.

Tight ends

Top sleeper

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 47 REC 32 REC YDs 308 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Freiermuth isn't the tight end sleeper I'd draft first, but I think he's the best combination of value and upside. The Steelers' receiving corps has been turned upside-down and there is no clear No. 2 target-getter. It could be him. And we've seen playcaller Arthur Smith lean heavily on his tight ends both in Tennessee and Atlanta. Freiermuth played through a bunch of injuries last year and should come out this year healthy and involved. Early-year matchups against the Falcons and Broncos add to the reasons why Freiermuth should be drafted as a streamer, but potentially evolves into a weekly must-start.

CBS offseason ADP: 143.6

I'd take him: Round 10-11

Sleepers by ADP

T.J. Hockenson MIN • TE • #87 TAR 127 REC 95 REC YDs 960 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

When he's right, Hockenson is one of the best tight ends in Fantasy. The problem is that we have no clue when he'll be right. Might be Week 1, might be Week 11, might not be at all. Love the idea of drafting Hockenson and then stashing him in an Injured Reserve spot if he begins 2024 on the PUP list.

CBS offseason ADP: 101.4

I'd take him: Round 10

Jake Ferguson DAL • TE • #87 TAR 102 REC 71 REC YDs 761 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

I wanted to make Ferguson my top sleeper but it felt like cheating. Instead, he's a sleeper based on his late ADP. The big fella averaged 10.4 PPR points per game in 2023, has a locked-in role as a go-to option for Dak Prescott in the red zone and the Cowboys did nothing to improve its offense from last season. He's an easy target for me when I whiff on other tight ends through the first nine rounds.

CBS offseason ADP: 109.6

I'd take him: Round 9-10

Deep sleepers

Hunter Henry, Patriots: As I mentioned with Douglas, no one is locked into a role in the Patriots offense. Also, veteran QB Jacoby Brissett has a distinct tendency to lean on his tight ends, which could inflate Henry's early-season target volume. I just wish the Patriots had an easier schedule.

Colby Parkinson, Rams: Parkinson moves pretty well for a giant and figures to be the replacement for Tyler Higbee in L.A.'s offense. I can't help but think he'll see a handful of targets every week.