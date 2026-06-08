2026 Outlook: Bryce Lance

Lance can probably be ignored in redraft leagues, at least at the start of the year, but he's a high upside bench receiver in Dynasty. Lance topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons at North Dakota State, becoming the first wide receiver in school history to do that. He has good size for an NFL receiver and absurd athleticism, with a 4.34 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical. You can start considering him in Round 3 of your rookie drafts -- just know it may take a while for him to get an opportunity in New Orleans.

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