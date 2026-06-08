2026 Outlook: CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is still considered a superstar receiver who should get a lot of targets in a great offense, but it's important not to overrate him and reach for him with a top-10 overall pick, even in full-PPR leagues. He's better served as an early second-round pick in PPR, and a third-rounder in non-PPR. When Lamb roasted defenses a few years back, he did so as Dallas' only real threat at receiver; that changed in 2025 when the Cowboys added George Pickens. In 12 full games when both played, Lamb narrowly averaged more Fantasy points in all formats than Pickens, while averaging 1.4 more targets per game. And when Dallas' defense improved toward the end of last year with Quinnen Williams on the field, the offense threw a little less often; both WRs averaged eight targets per game, but Lamb averaged 14.2 PPR points while Pickens had 14.9. The bottom line: As long as Pickens is in Dallas, Lamb will be good but won't have the same upside as he did when he was the whole show for the offense.

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