2026 Outlook: D'Andre Swift

Swift averaged about 14.4 PPR points per game in 2025, and he's being valued as a low-end RB2. Improved offensive line play and Ben Johnson's scheme should help efficiency, but workload competition and durability concerns cap his ceiling. While Swift is likely to keep the two-minute and no-huddle running back role, he may continue to split red zone work with Monangai. He also may lose early-down work to Monangai, with the potential for this backfield to develop into more of a 1A and 1B rather than Swift as the lead back. Swift profiles best as an RB2 with spike-week potential, but his situation (in a likely top-10 Bears offense) should provide him with plenty of scoring opportunities.

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