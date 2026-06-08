2026 Outlook: Eagles

The Eagles will be one of the first six DSTs taken in pretty much every league this season. Should they be? The addition of edge rusher Jonathan Greenard boosted their pass rush, and adding Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones to their depth in the defensive secondary should help. Their schedule has some soft spots in it as they'll take on the AFC South, the Steelers and the Panthers. But the NFC East figures to be tougher this year than last year, and four games against the NFC West promise to be challenging. Assuming you're OK starting this stout defense against tough offenses, you should be able to commit to them as your season-long DST.

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