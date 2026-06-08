2026 Outlook: Eric Saubert

Saubert is a reserve tight end for the Seahawks, and he's not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues this season. Saubert is behind A.J. Barner and Elijah Arroyo when it comes to upside, and Saubert only had four catches for 31 yards on seven targets in 2025. His role isn't expected to change barring injury, and we doubt Saubert will make a Fantasy impact in the majority of leagues in 2026.

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