2026 Outlook: Jared Goff

Since 2023, Goff has led all NFL quarterbacks in passing yards (13,768), passing TDs (101), passing yards per game (270), 300-yard passing games (17), and explosive pass gains of 20 yards or more (196). That essentially makes Goff the best pure passer in the NFL during that time, and it is certainly not reflected in his Fantasy stock. Despite losing Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator in 2025, Goff racked up his fourth consecutive 4,000-plus yard passing season. However, he only finished as a top-12 Fantasy QB in six of his games, which is likely why he is being selected in the QB2 range. While Goff's floor is exceptionally high, and the ceiling is there as a passer, he offers nothing from a rushing standpoint. If you're looking to hit more of a double on draft day, Goff makes for an excellent buy in Superflex leagues and the perfect QB to pair with a high-upside, high-risk QB1 gamble in one-quarterback leagues.

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