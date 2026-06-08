2026 Outlook: Josh Downs

Most of the offseason noise in Indianapolis was about Alec Pierce's new contract and the departure of Michael Pittman. Downs could sneakily be the big winner here, and the sleeper is worth a pick in Round 8 of a full-PPR league. Downs' aDOT the past two seasons has been much closer to Pittman's, which indicates he could pick up a large share of Pittman's targets. To do that, he will need to be on the field more in two-receiver sets. In 16 career games with a snap share over 70%, Downs has averaged 12.6 PPR Fantasy points per game. He doesn't turn 25 until August, so he is an excellent Dynasty buy as well. It is quite possible he leads the Colts in targets in 2026 and becomes the next Colts wide receiver to get a big payday.

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