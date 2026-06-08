2026 Outlook: Josh Jacobs

Jacobs should be a borderline RB1 when on the field in 2026. While his rushing yards took a dip in 2025, he more than made up for it with 13 rushing touchdowns. Jacobs finished among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns, salvaging Fantasy value even when his yards per carry dipped below his career norms. His value is tied less to rushing efficiency due to the success of the Packers' offense, the run-first approach, and the positive game script. He remains the go-to option for Green Bay in the red zone, and that raises his floor and ceiling at the same time. Jacobs has averaged over 16 Fantasy points per game in his last two seasons with the Packers and should be drafted as a rock-solid RB2 if he isn't expected to miss time in 2026, but his status for the 2026 season remains uncertain following a May arrest linked to domestic violence allegations.

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