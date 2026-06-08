2026 Outlook: Malachi Fields

Fields will try to earn a role in the Giants offense behind their veteran receivers, of which they have many on the roster this season. It keeps him from being a Fantasy asset in 2026 unless injuries force him onto the field. But in time, the rangy perimeter "power-forward" receiver selected in the third round out of Notre Dame could be a capable No. 2 option in the Giants offense. The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder was a staple in the Fighting Irish offense since 2023, scoring five times and amassing at least 630 yards in each of those past three years. He wins with size and strength and isn't elusive or speedy. We'll see him get drafted in Round 2 in rookie-only drafts.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation