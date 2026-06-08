2026 Outlook: Rams

The Rams defense should improve in 2026 with the addition of edge rusher Myles Garrett, who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025 when he recorded 23 sacks. Jared Verse was sent to Cleveland in the trade, but Garrett is an upgrade for this season. The Rams also acquired standout cornerback Trent McDuffie from Kansas City, and this defense should be tough to score on in 2026. In 2025, the Rams had 47 sacks, 16 interceptions, nine fumbles and held opponents to 18.9 points per game. We expect those stats to get better, and the Rams DST is worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick.

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